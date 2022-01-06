Mizuho Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $6.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $28.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 162.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). On average, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 40.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 268.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

