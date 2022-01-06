MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $758.22

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 758.22 ($10.22) and traded as high as GBX 789.08 ($10.63). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 756 ($10.19), with a volume of 8,933 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.26) to GBX 900 ($12.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.82) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 758.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 801.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £441.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.92.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.