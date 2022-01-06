Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) Market Cap Hits $12,589.65

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a market capitalization of $12,589.65 and $151.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020439 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000747 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

