Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Truist

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by Truist from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.71.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $302.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

