monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $249.00

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $249.00, but opened at $242.16. monday.com shares last traded at $243.80, with a volume of 9,995 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.87.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $4,581,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 8.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in monday.com by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

