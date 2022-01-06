MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $194,177.62 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $428.77 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

