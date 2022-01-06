MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.24

Shares of MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 67238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.