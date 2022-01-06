Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 918 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $197.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.54 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

