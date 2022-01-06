Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,915 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of -166.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

