Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLUE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 518,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

