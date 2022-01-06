MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $86,612.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00314593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,924,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,412 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

