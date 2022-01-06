Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 159.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 34.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 43.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

