Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 243.3% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 90,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 64,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

