Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1,072.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,062 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Myers Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 167,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MYE opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.50%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

