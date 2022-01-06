Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.12 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

