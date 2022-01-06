Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,604 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

