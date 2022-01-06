Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $609,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.26 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

