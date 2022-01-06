Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26,920.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

