Morgan Stanley Boosts Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,450 ($19.54) to GBX 1,750 ($23.58) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.89) to GBX 1,720 ($23.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,691 ($22.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,040 ($14.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,605.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 20.60 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.50), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,938,148.50).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

