Morgan Stanley Downgrades Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) to Underweight

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEA remained flat at $$11.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95. Astea International has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.98.

Get Astea International alerts:

About Astea International

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Astea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.