Morgan Stanley Lowers Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

NLSN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

