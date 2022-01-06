Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Up 330.1% in December

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 330.1% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MOVE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 62,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Movano has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $92,206 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Movano in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Movano in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movano in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Movano in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Movano in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

