Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.48% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,658. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

