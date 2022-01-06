Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $314,000 Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IDT by 26.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDT by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. 1,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,126. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.