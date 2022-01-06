Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $608,000 Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,509. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

