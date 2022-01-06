Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,541,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,131 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 280,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,019. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.