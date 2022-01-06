Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 6.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,020.56. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,211. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,041.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,088.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

