MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €208.93 ($237.42).

ETR:MTX traded up €3.35 ($3.81) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €189.95 ($215.85). 211,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €182.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €194.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

