MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 280 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 130.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.57. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

