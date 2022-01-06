MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $328.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

