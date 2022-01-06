MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

ATVI opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

