MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $150,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

