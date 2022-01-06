MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $81,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,413.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,343.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,304.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,772.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

