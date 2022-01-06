MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $81.27 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10.

