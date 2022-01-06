MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,801 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 900.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 676,115 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,310,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,047,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 153,478 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,467 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $65.98 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.