Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €317.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €317.00 ($360.23) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €278.60 ($316.59).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

