Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Reaches New 1-Year High at $271.85

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €271.85 ($308.92) and last traded at €271.70 ($308.75), with a volume of 279535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €268.20 ($304.77).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €253.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €244.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

