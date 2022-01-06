Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $36,949.17 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $16,800.00.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 612,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,010. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $5,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,459 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.