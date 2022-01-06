MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Cut to $34.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.73% from the company’s previous close.

MYTE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

