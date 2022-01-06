Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,565 shares of company stock worth $12,718,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Natera by 3,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Natera by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

