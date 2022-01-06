National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20. National Bank has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,652,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.