National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 6,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Greece from €3.30 ($3.75) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

