National Bankshares Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$209.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.08.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$178.67 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$109.69 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$178.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

