Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.84

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.47. Navigator shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 60,010 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $503.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 2.25.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

