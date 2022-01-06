NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.23

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.23 and last traded at $94.79, with a volume of 41901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

