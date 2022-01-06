NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $367,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

