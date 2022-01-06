New BitShares (NBS) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, New BitShares has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.41 or 0.07901010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00076179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,236.58 or 0.99962507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008013 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

