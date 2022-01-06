New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 112,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,389,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,672,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 300,151 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

