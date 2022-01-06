New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 112,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,389,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
