New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of New World Development stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. New World Development has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

