New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BTRS were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

BTRS opened at $7.09 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.